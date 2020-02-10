Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram to sport more than 20 looks? Find out

Actor Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in 20 different looks in his upcoming movie Cobra, which was directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

In what comes as a tremendously huge news, actor Vikram will be breaking the records of veteran Kollywood actor Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan and he will be seen in more number of looks in his next more Cobra. Media reports suggest that he will be sporting more than 20 looks which is the first time in the history of Kollywood. The makers had earlier revealed that the first look on February 14.

Cobra was shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also starrs cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has scored music for the film. When the makers revealed the film’s motion poster, it took the internet by storm and the BGM was received with massive applause. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal, has directed this film. Meanwhile, Vikram, will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Based on Tamil novel which goes by the same name, Ponniyin Selvan is said to be Mani Ratnam’s dream project. It is to be noted that Adithya Karikalan is one of the most important characters of the film.

