Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty starrer's shooting underway at a city based mall; DEETS inside

The shooting for Chiyaan Vikram - Srinidhi Shetty starrer Cobra is reportedly underway at a city - based mall, Read further for more details about the same.

South star Vikram has delivered numerous hits over the course of time and here we are, waiting for yet another upcoming movie of the superstar which is Cobra. The South flick has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The first look of the much – awaited drama has already been unveiled a long time back which the audience found to be intriguing as well as intense that further piqued their interests for its release.

The shooting for the action flick has been conducted in multiple locations across India. The cast and crew of Cobra had recently completed another shooting schedule in Kolkata too. Now, as per the latest reports, the movie’s shooting is currently undergoing in a city – based mall in Chennai. As per various sources, the entire team will reportedly jet off to Russia for shooting the climax scenes after having completed the latest schedule in Chennai. More details are awaited about the same.

(ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to shoot its climax scenes in Russia? Find Out)

Talking about Cobra, the movie marks the Tamil debut of KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty. Moreover, another promising actress Mrinalini Ravi plays a significant role in the movie. Reports also suggest that Chiyaan Vikram is going to portray an interesting role and also don multiple looks in the movie. It has been helmed by famed filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu who is accredited with hits like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony. The movie is supposed to be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Credits :Times of India

Read More