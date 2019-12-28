Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram starrer to be filmed in Russia and Europe; DEETS inside

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra is going to be shot in Russia and Europe in the month of January next year. Read further to know more about the same.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra. The makers recently announced the title of the movie which was tentatively named Vikram 58. The movie has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and went on floors a month back in Chennai. Now, if the latest media reports are to be believed, the star cast has completed the shoot of Cobra in Chennai.

As per the same reports, the entire team will be heading to Russia and Europe in the month of January next year in order to shoot the remaining portions of the much – awaited movie. The first look of the Vikram starrer is expected to be released on the special occasion of Pongal. Now, for the unversed, the movie has been named Cobra because it has a link with the protagonist’s character as revealed by its director.

Chiyaan Vikram has been paired up opposite Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame in Cobra. The movie also marks the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan much to the excitement of his fans. Teejay, who gave a phenomenal performance in Asuran, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. The music for Cobra will be composed by AR Rahman. The motion poster of the movie has also been unveiled by the makers recently which has piqued the interest of the fans for watching it on the silver screen very soon.

Credits :Times of India

