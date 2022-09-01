Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram starrer trimmed by 20 mins a day after its release; Deets inside

Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated film Vikram hit the theaters on August 31. Although the film is receiving a good response from audiences, many said that the long duration of Cobra is its minus point. Now, looks like the makers took a point to hear what the audiences said and decreased the timing of the film. Cobra is now trimmed by 20 mins.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced that they have trimmed Cobra by 20 mins a day after the release. The new trimmed version will be available in theaters from this evening. They have shared a note, which read, "#Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers, fans, media friends, distributors & exhibitors. Will be updated from this evening in all the screens, Do watch & support the film."

Check out the full note by team Cobra here:

Cobra had a very good opening day at the box office, collecting nearly Rs. 18 crores approx in India on Wednesday. The film opened to Rs. 9.25-9.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu, which will be the biggest or second biggest start for Chiyaan Vikram in the state.

A part of Pinkvilla's review for Cobra reads, "This brings us to the emotional beats of 'Cobra', which are barely explored in a way that can move the audience. Chiyaan Vikram's amazing portrayal of a mentally troubled person is barely uplifted by befitting writing. Had the flashbacks, which are told in installments, been narrated well, the present would have seemed heart-touching."

Made under the direction of Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Chiyaan Vikram, along with former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in the role of the antagonist. The much-talked-about film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar in pivotal roles, along with the rest.