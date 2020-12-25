Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram starrer's second look to be out on December 25

Cobra features Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. It has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

If there is one movie that has been creating a buzz in the media of late, it is definitely the Tamil supernatural drama Cobra. It has been making headlines ever since its inception. While the movie buffs are eagerly waiting to get some update regarding the movie, it seems like the makers have already planned a surprise for anyone. And what better time to unleash the same other than the occasion of Christmas! Here’s when the announcement comes on social media.

The makers of Cobra have revealed that its second look will be out on December 25, 2020, at 10 am in the morning hours. Well, they said nothing else rather than the caption that reads “Get Ready” thereby leaving us baffled. This is not the first time that the makers have piqued the interest of the audience by sharing intriguing hints on social media. So, we bet the Chiyaan Vikram fans can wait a little longer for the look to be out soon.

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

Talking about Cobra, the Tamil supernatural thriller features Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Kanika, and others in the lead roles. Apart from that, it also marks Pathan’s debut in films. The movie has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar. Moreover, the music has been composed by none other than AR Rahman himself. If media reports are to be believed, Vikram will be seen playing seven characters in the movie. It is slated to be released next year.

