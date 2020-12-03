Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram's first on set picture goes viral as he resumes shooting; Take a look

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to Twitter and shared a picture of Chiyaan Vikram as he resumed the new schedule of their film Cobra after months.

Chiyaan Vikram has finally resumed shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next directorial venture titled, Cobra. The makers had to return from Russia as COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and now after months, the team is back to shoot. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to Twitter and shared a picture of Chiyaan Vikram as he resumed the new schedule of the film after months. The actor's picture from the sets has gone viral and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them.

Cobra is touted to be a supernatural thriller and it also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, Mamukkoya, KS Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, Poovaiyar and Irfan Pathan. Vikram will be seen in seven different looks in the film. The interesting part is, cricketer Irfan Pathan is making his acting debut with this upcoming Tamil project. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. AR Rahman is on board for the film's music. Harish Kannan is the cinematographer while editing is by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

Check out Chiyaan Vikram's on-set picture below:

Meanwhile, Vikram recently hit the headlines after an anonymous caller issued a bomb threat at the house in Besant Nagar, Chennai. The police conducted a search and it was said to be a hoax. Reportedly, the bomb threat was made by a person in Villupuram.

