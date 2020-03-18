Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu DENIES directing Thalapathy Vijay’s next

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is directing Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, took to Twitter and cleared the air about rumors which claimed that he will be directing Vijay's next.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is currently busy with the works of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra, has responded to a tweet that claimed that he would direct Thalapathy Vijay’s next. Retweeting the claim, he revealed that the news was not true and advised people not to believe in rumors. Cobra, which has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, will have the actor playing multiple roles. In the poster, seven looks of Vikram were revealed while reports suggest that he will be seen in 13 different roles in Cobra.

Meanwhile, the film made headlines recently after the director revealed that their shooting schedule in Russia has been canceled amid the outbreak of Coronavirus. So far, Cobra has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe, and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also stars former cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among others. AR Rahman will compose music for the thriller.

Nooo!! Idhu yaaru paatha vela nu therila https://t.co/sdpG6YwcSk — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 18, 2020

On the other hand, it is being reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Reports also suggested that Thalapathy 65 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is expected that the makers will announce it soon and the film will go on floors from August 2020. However, there has been no official word about the film yet. If reports turn out to be true. this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar.



