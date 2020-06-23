Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu hints at releasing an update about the Chiyaan Vikram starrer very soon

The south director Ajay Gnanamuthu replied to a fan query saying that soon the fans and followers of the south actor will be getting an update about the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

The latest news update about the upcoming film Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram suggest that the filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu will be announcing an update about the film very soon. The director reportedly responded to a fan query about the film. The south director Ajay Gnanamuthu replied saying that soon the fans and film audiences will be getting an update about the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. The film, Cobra will feature south star Chiyaan Vikram in 20 different avatars. The makers of Cobra had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The film is expected to have some nail-biting scenes. The cast and crew of the film Cobra were reportedly planning to shoot in Russia, to film some crucial scenes for the film. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers of the southern drama had to suspend their film shoots. The film will feature, south siren Srinidhi Shetty. The cast of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer also included names like, KS Ravikumar and the Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The film by director Ajay Gnanamuthu is backed by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios.

The musical legend, AR Rahman will be doing the music direction for the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. The south star will also feature in the lead in the upcoming film by director producer Karthik Subbaraj. The film will be Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film. This film was announced recently and will also feature, Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram in a key role.

