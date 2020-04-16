Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu shares Vikram’s poster with multiple avatars ahead of the star’s birthday

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra's director took to his Twitter space and shared an image with multiple avatars of Vikram.

After the makers revealed the first look poster of Vikram starrer Cobra, in which the actor was seen in 7 different avatars, Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film’s director shared a photo today on his Twitter space, in which Vikram was seen in multiple avatars. It is to be noted that the actor’s avatars from previous movies were also seen in the poster. The film’s shooting has now be halted due to the lockdown imposed to contain the outspread of COVID 19.

So far, Cobra has been shot in Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also starrs cricketer Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the film and when the film’s motion poster was revealed, the BGM was received with massive applauds. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.

Super Happy to release our loving hero, the legend #ChiyaanVikram sir’s Birthday Common DP. #VikramBDayCDP pic.twitter.com/agrPblWrPh — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 16, 2020

Directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal famed Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film. Cricketer Irfan Pathan, has made his acting debut with Kollywood film Cobra, has completed the shooting of his role for the film. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter space and revealed the same. The makers recently revealed the film’s motion title poster and the title look on social media, which was widely welcomed by the fans of Vikram. Vikram, meanwhile, will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

