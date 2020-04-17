Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu wishes Chiyaan Vikram on his birthday; Says a surprise video will be up at 8 AM

The director wrote in his tweet that he wishes Chiyaan Vikram all the happiness and success on his birthday today. Ajay Gnanamuthu also revealed that a surprise video from team Cobra will be unveiled at 8 AM on the eve of the lead actor's birthday.

South star Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his birthday today. The actor who featured in films like Kadaram Kondan, Iru Mugan, and Sketch will be seen in the highly anticipated film called Cobra. This film is helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The director took to his Twitter account to wish the actor on his birthday. The director wrote in his tweet that he wishes Chiyaan Vikram all the happiness and success on his birthday today. The south director, Ajay Gnanamuthu also revealed that a surprise video from team Cobra will be unveiled at 8 AM on the eve of the lead actor's birthday.

The fans and followers of the Dhruva Natchathiram actor also took to their social media accounts to wish the actor on his birthday. The film Cobra will reportedly see Chiyaan Vikram in 20 different avatars. The director of the much-awaited film Cobra also shared a picture alongside Chiyaan Vikram. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to seeing what the surprise video has in store for them. The cast and crew of the southern drama Cobra were scheduled to shoot in Russia for an important portion of the film, but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the shoot was cancelled.

Check out the tweet by Ajay Gnanamuthu

Here's Wishing our beloved #ChiyaanVikram Sir a very very Happy Birthday!! Wishing you loads of happiness and success always Sir #HBDChiyaanVikram A small video from Team #Cobra coming up at 8AM. #WhyweloveChiyaan pic.twitter.com/JjsgU9elso — Ajay Gnanamuthu (AjayGnanamuthu) April 16, 2020

Now, there is no official update about when the makers of Cobra will plan the film's next schedule, the fans are hopeful that the film will get back on track and will be one of the most intriguing films from the south film industry.

