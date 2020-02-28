Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram's seven intriguing looks have left the fans amazed; Check it out

The first look of south film Cobra features the lead star Chiyaan Vikram in seven intriguing looks. Check it out.

The first look of the highly anticipated venture from the south film industry, Cobra is finally out. The first look features the lead star of Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram in seven intriguing looks. The makers of the much-awaited film have finally revealed the first look poster of the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram is all set to essay 20 different roles, in one film. The south actor was reportedly going to don 20 different looks for the film. The first look of Cobra has, Chiyaan Vikram in seven starkly different looks, which has left the fans and the film audience amazed.

The fans and followers of the south megastar Chiyaan Vikram were eagerly waiting for the film Cobra's first look poster. Now, finally, after a long wait, they get to see the first look of the actor from the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial. The south director shared the first look of Cobra on his Twitter handle and said that he was very proud to be directing the film. The south flick Cobra is backed by Lalith Kumar under the banner called Seven Screen Studios and Viacom 18 Studios.

The Academy Award-winning music composer, AR Rahman will be doing the music direction for the Chiyaan Vikram project. The camera work for Cobra is done by Siva Kumar Vijayan. The film with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead is set to hit the silver screen in May 2020. South actress Srinidhi Shetty will also feature in the upcoming film Cobra.

Credits :Twitter

