Cobra: Makers reveal the release date of Chiyaan Vikram's FIRST LOOK from the film by sharing a teaser poster

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra's makers have recently released a teaser poster of the movie. They have also revealed the release date of the superstar's first look from the movie.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra has been making a lot of headlines for the past few months. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar in a completely different avatar in this movie. The shooting for Cobra is currently underway in the city of Kolkata post which the makers are planning to shoot certain portions in the exotic locations of Russia and Europe. The movie has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and went on floors in the month of November last year.

As we speak of this, the makers of Cobra have revealed the first look poster’s release date along with a teaser poster. And the best part is that they have also shown a glimpse of Chiyaan Vikram in the poster which will surely excite the fans. So, as per the post, the first look poster of Cobra will be released on February 28, 2020, at 5 pm. Talking about the teaser poster, Vikram’s face is not visible at all other than the fact that he is wearing a vest.

Check out the teaser poster of Cobra below:

What has further raised the curiosity level of the fans is the superstar’s toned arms and long hair in the poster. Talking about Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram has been paired up opposite Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame in the movie. It marks the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan much to the excitement of his fans. Teejay, who gave a phenomenal performance in Asuran, will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

