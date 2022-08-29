Cobra to Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga: 4 South movies releasing this week

A few interesting South movies are releasing this week to make your weekend a memorable affair. Last week, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, his first Pan-India film helmed by Puri Jagannath hit the big screens. However, the film failed to live up to the audiences' expectations. Well, we are in the new week with new big releases to look forward to.

Here's a list of South movies releasing this week!

Cobra

The much-awaited Tamil film of Chiyaan Vikram, Cobra is scheduled to release in theatres on 31 August 2022, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Also starring KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Cobra has music composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan and edited by John Abraham. Cobra, which is also releasing in Telugu has Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, and Meenakshi Govindarajan playing supporting roles. It also marks the cinematic debut of Indian cricketer I Pathan.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Directed by Gireeshaaya, featuring Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead role, the Telugu film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is releasing in theatres on September 2. The film is touted to be a romantic entertainer with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

FDFS



Helmed by the director duo Vamsidhar Goud and Laksminarayana Puttamchetty, FDFS has Venella Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Reddy, Mahesh, Gangavva as a part of the film. Jathi Ratnalu fame director Anudeep KV has penned the story and screenplay of FDFS.



Sundari Gardens

Written and helmed by Charlie Davis, the Malayalam film Sundari Gardens has National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles. The film will see direct OTT release on SonyLIV on September 2.

