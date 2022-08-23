Cobra Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram impresses with his various avatars and promises a ride of thriller & action

The teaser of Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated and awaited film Cobra has been released. The film promises to be high on thrilling and action points, which will definitely keep audiences hooked to the screen. The actor is also seen donning various avatars and it looks super intriguing. Cobra is all set to release in theaters on August 31. Cobra, which has been in the making since 2019, will feature Vikram in 25 looks and some of the avatars such as an old man, business tycoon, and teacher were shown in the teaser. As the film is nearing up for release, the makers also announced the trailer release date. The trailer will be unveiled on August 25th, 2022, a week before the release.

Watch the teaser here:

Made under the direction of Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra will star Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Chiyaan Vikram, along with former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in the role of the antagonist. He will be stepping into acting with this film. The much-talked-about film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

Backed by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio, Oscar-Winning music director, A R Rahman has scored the tunes for Cobra.

Fans of Chiyaan Vikram are super excited as he is returning to the big screen after a really long time. After Cobra on August 31 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, his next film Ponniyin Selvan 1 with Mani Ratnam is up for release on September 30. With two back-to-back releases, Chiyaan fans are awaiting the two releases with huge expectations.