Cobra Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram in '25 avatars' induces goosebumps, promises an intriguing action-thriller

As Chiyaan Vikram's much anticipated film Liger is gearing up for a grand release in a week, the trailer has been unveiled. The trailer looks super intriguing and will definitely keep you hooked to the screen. Vikram gives goosebumps with his various shades as he will be seen in 25 different avatars in the film.

The trailer also leaves audiences puzzled with the dialogue 'are you a snake'. It is not shown how a snake is connected to the plot although the movie name is Cobra. Reportedly, mathematical genius, who solves crimes using mathematics.

Today, Vikram Cobra landed in Trichy in Tamil Nadu for the promotions. fans gathered in large numbers at the airport and welcomed him with whistles and hurraahs. However, fans were chased away by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for security at the airport.

Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady of the movie, and former cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with Cobra as the antagonist. In addition to this, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar will also be seen doing supporting roles in the flick.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly-awaited action entertainer Cobra, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, is to hit screens on August 31. Cobra will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi as a multilingual project. Vikram will be sporting 25 looks in this film, some of which were shown in the trailer.

Furthermore, Chiyaan Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The magnum opus is slated for release on September 1. The historical drama also has Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in significant roles.