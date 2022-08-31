Cobra Twitter review: Netizens are all praises for Vikram's action thriller, call him 'show stealer'

Vikram starrer Cobra has finally made it to the cinema halls today. The movie buffs dropped everything and lined up outside ticket counters to watch the primary show of the action thriller. They even tweeted their reactions on social media. A netizen wrote, "#Cobra... Visuals laam Specially #Vikram stealer of the show Climax la story um CG um konjo missed better ah irundhirukalam."

Another cine-goer penned on the micro-blogging site, "#Cobra Vikram performance, interval twist, rain fight, interrogation scene ithayirunnu highlight Anavashyamaya kore scenes cut Cheyyamayirunnu Especially srinidhi shetty portions."

The craze for Cobra can be estimated from the fact that a couple of days back, a few college students wrote a leave application to see the movie in the theatre, “Respected Principal, We the students of SJC belong to the department of Commerce. We need an official college holiday on 01-09-2022 as the release of the ‘Cobra’ movie because there are no tickets available on 31-08-2022. So kindly request you don’t make any calls or messages. However, we are not going to come to college. Thank You! Your obediently, Chiyaan’s fans."

Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the drama has been bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio. Oscar-Winning musician, A R Rahman has rendered the tunes for the movie. With Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, former cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist in the flick along with Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar in other key roles with the rest.

