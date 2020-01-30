Cobra: Vikram starrer's shooting schedule gets wrapped up; Read On

Cobra movie director Ajan Gnanamuthu took to his Instagram space and revealed that they have wrapped the shooting of the film. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens during summer.

Cobra, which has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is set to hit the big screens during summer 2020. Now, buzz is that the makers have wrapped the film’s shooting schedule. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Instagram space and shared a picture, as an Instagram story, while revealing that the shooting has been wrapped up.

It is to be noted that the film, which has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia, also stars cricketer Irfan Pathan in a key role. KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film. AR Rahman has scored music, while Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios has produced it. Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Naanga eppo 26th First look nu sonnom?? Dear CVFs #Cobra is shaping up in the best and biggest way possible . The team is working continuously for a quality product!! You can expect first look and other updates from feb!! https://t.co/t09BmVlyI2 — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 25, 2020

The makers have so far revealed the title poster of the film. Meanwhile, there were rumours which claimed that the makers were planning to reveal the first look on January 26. However, the film’s director took to Twitter and cleared the air stating that the first look will be revealed during February. Vikram, meanwhile, will be seen playing the role of Chola king Aditya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Some reports claimed that the film will have Super Deluxe's sensational actor Mirnalini Ravi in a key role. However, no official announcement has been made yet about her part in the movie.

Credits :Galatta Media

