Cobra: Vikram's character in Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial to have a ‘cobra connect’?

Vikram starrer Cobra, which is the 58th movie of the actor, will apparently have a cobra connect, reveals the director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Kollywood star Vikram’s next film tentatively titled Vikram 58, with Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu, has been titled Cobra. Now, in a surprising revelation, the director told Times Of India that the lead character, Vikram will have a cobra connect in the film. The film went on floors a month back in Chennai. Currently, the film is being shot at Alleppey. Other than Vikram, the film has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame playing the lead lady, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will also be making his acting debut in this film.

Talking about the title, the director was quoted as saying by Times Of Inida, “The protagonist’s character and cobra has a link. If I reveal anything more now, it will give away too many details. Also, since the film is made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, I wanted a title that works in all languages. Hence, we zeroed in on Cobra.” Asuran fame Teejay will also be playing an important role in the film. As far as the technical team is concerned, the film will have music by AR Rahman, while Sivakumar Vijayan will be cranking the camera. The film produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, and is expected to hit the screens by April 2020. The makers recently revealed the motion poster of the movie.

Meanwhile, Vikram is also busy with the shooting of ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Shooting of the film is currently happening in Thailand. Along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi are also in Thailand to shoot their part. The movie also has , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, Trisha among the others.

