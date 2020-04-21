Cocktail actress Rashmi Gopinath feeds stray animals amid lockdown; Asks everyone to help them; See PHOTOS

South actress Rashmi Gopinath has been recently spotted feeding stray animals on the streets during lockdown. She has also urged people to leave food and water for the animals.

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected each and every living being on the planet and multiple instances prove the same. Moreover, the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country for everyone’s safety has also arrived with its own set of problems. But most of all, the ones who are the worst affected during the lockdown period are the stray animals loitering around the streets of almost every road. This is the reason why pet lovers urge everyone to help them out.

In the midst of all this, Sandalwood actress Rashmi Gopinath has been spotted feeding some stray animals nearby her locality today. Well, of course, she was doing the same by completely following the step by step rules imposed for the lockdown period. Apart from that, the actress has sent a strong message to everyone which is worth a read. Here’s what she has to say, “Animals need your help. Please leave food & water for stray animals around you. Due to lockdown stray animals are not able to eat even a single meal in a day. If they are not fed, many will die.”

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, although Rashmi has appeared in multiple movies down in the South, she has got her breakthrough role this year with the movie Cocktail co-starring Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Sayaji Shinde and Anjali in the lead roles. It has been directed by R.A. Vijaya Murugan and was released into the theatres on March 6, 2020. The actress has a few more projects coming up for this year.

Credits :Instagram

