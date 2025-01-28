Coffee With A Killer skips theatrical release, Satyam Rajesh starrer to stream directly on THIS OTT platform
Get ready for an intriguing watch with a pinch of entertainment as the Telugu comic thriller Coffee With A Killer is all set for OTT streaming. Read details.
Satyam Rajesh starrer comedy thriller Coffee With A Killer has planned a direct OTT release, bypassing a theatrical run. Well, the makers have finally locked on a date and streaming platform for the same, and the announcement has grabbed quite an attention.
When and where to watch Coffee With A Killer
Telugu comic thriller Coffee With A Killer is all set to release directly on OTT. The movie will be available to stream on Aha Video and can be viewed from January 31, 2025 onwards.
An official post was dropped by the streaming giant in this regard. Taking to their IG handle, Aha Video captioned the post as, “One coffee shop, endless twists. From horoscopes to crime scenes—get ready for a thrilling ride with Coffee with a Killer.#CoffeewithaKiller Premiering January 31st, only on Aha.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Coffee With A Killer
Well, overtly, Coffee With A Killer promises a quirky sense of entertainment, since most of the film takes place at a single location, a queer coffee shop. Being a public place, this spot ends up offering the safest harbour for a crime to be concocted, planned and carried out, while multiple lives continue to intersect at various points in time.
However, the innocent common man continues to lead his life, with complete disregard for what atrocities and crimes are being hatched out.
Cast and crew of Coffee With A Killer
The star cast of the Telugu movie features Ravi Babu, Srinivas Reddy, and Temper Vamsi in lead roles. The film is written and directed by RP Patnaik, who made his return as a filmmaker after 9 years. It is produced under the banner of SevenHills Productions, while the background score is done by Bharat Mudhusudan.
