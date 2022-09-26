Coffee With Kadhal trailer launch: Jiiva, Jai opt for black formals; Leading ladies dazzle in red; PICS

Sundar C's directorial Coffee With Kadhal is all set to release in the theatres next month. As the release nears, the makers held a trailer and audio launch event for the laughter ride in Chennai today. The cast and crew of the drama graced the lavish affair. Jiiva opted for a formal black suit, and Jai twinned with him in a black formal attire. Malavika Sharma was a sight for the sore eyes in a gorgeous red saree, while Dhivya Neelakandan looked pretty in a red dress.

Joining them, Amrita Aiyer also opted for a red dress, twinning with the other leading ladies of the movie. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Coffee With Kadhal stars Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Malvika Sharma, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivadarshini, Samyuktha Shanmugam, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles, apart from the rest. The movie marks the second collaboration of Jiiva and Jai after the 2018 film Kalakalappu 2.