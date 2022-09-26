Coffee With Kadhal trailer launch: Jiiva, Jai opt for black formals; Leading ladies dazzle in red; PICS
The cast and crew of the upcoming film Coffee With Kadhal graced the trailer and audio launch event of the movie.
Sundar C's directorial Coffee With Kadhal is all set to release in the theatres next month. As the release nears, the makers held a trailer and audio launch event for the laughter ride in Chennai today. The cast and crew of the drama graced the lavish affair. Jiiva opted for a formal black suit, and Jai twinned with him in a black formal attire. Malavika Sharma was a sight for the sore eyes in a gorgeous red saree, while Dhivya Neelakandan looked pretty in a red dress.
Joining them, Amrita Aiyer also opted for a red dress, twinning with the other leading ladies of the movie. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Coffee With Kadhal stars Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Malvika Sharma, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivadarshini, Samyuktha Shanmugam, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles, apart from the rest. The movie marks the second collaboration of Jiiva and Jai after the 2018 film Kalakalappu 2.
Check out the pictures below:
Bankrolled by Khushbu, A. C. S. Arun Kumar, and A. C. Shanmugam under the banners of Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media, the music for the movie has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. E Krishnasamy and Fenny Oliver are on board the project as the cinematographer and the editor respectively.
Now talking about the story of the drama, Jiiva will play an IIT Professional in the film, whereas Jai will be seen as a chef. Srikanth will be essaying the role of a musician in the film.
Coffee With Kadhal was initially scheduled to release in July 2022 but got postponed to 7th October this year. The venture has been shot extensively across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Ooty.
