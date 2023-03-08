'Cold, cake and cuddles'- Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shows how she celebrated her birthday; PICS

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved couples in the South Film industry. From their love story to their travel diaries to their social media posts for one another; they know how to keep the romance alive. They have often maintained that the secret to their successful long marriage is friendship. Radhika, who left her acting career post marriage celebrated her 39th birthday on March 7. She took to Instagram to drop a few images of the celebration.

Radhika Pandit’s birthday celebration

In the photos that Radhika shared, the actress looks lovely in white with Yash in a purple chequered jacket with a white tee shirt underneath and a maroon beanie on the head as they stand next two each other. Their kids look excited standing next to them and their daughter joins hands with mom to cut the cake. In the next photo, the couple looks lovely in a candid pose as they look at each other and smile. In the third photo, Radhika’s parents join them for the snap.

Take a look at the post here:

Uploading the photos, she wrote in the caption, “The cold, cake and cuddles.. sounds about right! Thank you lovely people for the wonderful birthday wishes #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”

Soon after the post, fans commented with birthday wishes for the actress. Some also wrote that they are waiting for Radhika’s comeback in the industry and called her ‘Sandalwood princess.’ Another fan wrote, “Mam your mom looks more stylish than you!”

Yash’s work front

After KGF 2, Yash has not yet announced his upcoming project. According to recent reports, Yash will soon make his Bollywood debut with two massive projects backed by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the third installment of KGF is also announced. The actor will be back on the big screens as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's action film.

