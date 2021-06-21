Cold Case trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran nails the role of a cop & keeps you on the edge of your seat

Cold Case trailer: Every bit of the trailer looks exciting and will keep you hooked on the edge of your seat. The story of the film revolves around a case of gritty mysteries under which lies a deadly conspiracy.

Malayalam film Cold Case starring Prithviraj Sukumaran has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak has set high expectations among the moviegoers ever since the film's tease release. Now, the makers of Cold Case have released the much-awaited trailer and it is sure to leave you stunned. In the trailer, we see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai embroiled in a strange situation, blending supernatural elements and a mysterious crime scene. Prithviraj Sukumaran looks killer and has nailed the role of a cop named ACP Satyajith.

As shown in the trailer, ACP Satyajith and investigative journalist Medha Padmaja (Aditi Balan) eventually cross paths to unearth secrets they never imagined. Every bit of the trailer looks exciting and will keep you hooked on the edge of your seat. The story of the film revolves around a case of gritty mysteries under which lies a deadly conspiracy. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, excited about the film’s direct-to-service premiere shared, “It is an absolute delight to be part of such an amazingly crafted story. I am delighted to announce that movie lovers worldwide can watch Cold Case from the safety and comfort of their homes. With a complete whodunit setup – the film will take you through a thrilling journey. I hope the viewers enjoy it as much as the team enjoyed making it."

Jointly produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, the film is written by Sreenath V Nath, Cold Case is an investigative crime thriller.

Cold Case will world premiere on 30th June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

