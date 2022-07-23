Colour Photo: Sandeep Raj & Suhas get teary eye as they celebrate the big win of National Award for Best Film

Telugu film Colour Photo, which starred Suhas and Chandini Chowdary and directed by Sandeep Raj, won big at National Film Awards. The small-budget movie bagged Best Film Award in Telugu competing against many big movies that released in 2020. While the film received immense acclaim from critics and audiences, the team is overwhelmed and surprised with his big win. The lead actor, Suhas, shared an emotional video with team and it has left Telugu audiences proud of what they achieved.

Sushas and director Sandeep Raj can be seen teary eyes as they hugged and celebrated the big win of Colour photo. Sharing the video, he revealed that the team of Colour Photo has stuck together for many years, from short films to their first feature film. He captioned the video, “After All Short Films cheskune Na Kodukulu." (Just Short Films making people).

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Wishes poured in the comments section for the whole team and even Chiranjeevi congratulated them as he wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to ALL the National Award Winners from across India. Our very own #ColorPhoto team Team #Natyam @Sudha_Kongara @gvprakash Team #SooraraiPottru & Team #AyyappanumKoshiyum among others!! #68thNationalFilmAwards.”

Colour Photo won accolades for touching subjects like discrimination, caste and colour. The movie was widely appreciated by both audience and critics for its realistic approach and take on love, racism and prejudice. The film is set in the late 1990s, and revolves around the love story of a young couple, Jayakrishna (Suhas) and Deepthi (Chandini Reddy). Deepthi's brother, Rama Raju (Sunil), is obsessed with beauty and colour, and does not approve of Jayakrishna as the latter is dark and from a poor background.

Also Read: National Film Awards Winners List: Soorarai Pottru, Colour Photo are Best Films, Late Sachy wins Best Director