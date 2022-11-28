Comedian Ali’s daughter's wedding: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and more arrive to bless the newlyweds

Telugu actor Ali has recently been making headlines, and the reason is not his films. The comedian is presently in the news for his daughter Fathima Rameezun’s marriage. Many bigwigs from the South film fraternity including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubatti, and others were present at the ceremony to bless the newlyweds. The GodFather actor arrived at the wedding with his wife Surekha. While the Acharya star looked dapper in a cream Kurta with white pajama, his better half accompanied him in a ravishing saree.

On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubatti was seen in a black kurta pajama, paired with matching shoes and a wristwatch. Apart from these two, Nagarjuna Akkineni also witnessed the nuptials with his wife Amala, which took place in Hyderabad. The Ghost actor was his usual stylish self in a printed shirt and formal pants. Meanwhile, Amala carried a simple look in a saree with grace. Aside from them, many other celebrities from Tollywood were also at the wedding.