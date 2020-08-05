  • facebook
Comedian Brahmanandam's sketch of Lord Ram and Hanuman goes viral on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day

Brahmanandam drew a pencil sketch of Lord Ram and Hanuman on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day. This sketch has now gone viral on social media.
The southern comedian Brahmanandam drew a pencil sketch of Lord Ram and Hanuman on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day. This sketch has now gone viral on social media. The stunning pencil sketch sees a drawing of Lord Ram and Hanuman. The sketch was done by well-known southern actor Brahmanandam who is known for his comic roles. Previously, during an interview the southern comedian revealed that he had another passion as well.

Comedian Brahmanandam revealed that he likes sculpting, and he had begun sculpting even before the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the COVID 19 crisis. The fans and followers of the southern actor cum comedian Brahmanandam, really loved the pencil sketch made by him which shows Lord Ram and Hanuman. The beautifully drawn sketch is now going viral on social media. The south comedian is winning hearts for his pencil sketch of Lord Ram and Hanuman which is now going viral on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day.

Check out the tweet

Not many fans were aware of the south actor's hidden talent of sketching and sculpting. The news sketch is surely winning hearts of the actor's fans and followers. Even the social media users are praising the comedian Brahmanandam for his stunning sketch.

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Beautiful so beautiful

