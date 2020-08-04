Comedian Prudhviraj suffers from terrible sickness and fever; Releases VIDEO from a quarantine centre

The actor reportedly states that his COVID 19 tests turned out to be negative. But, after his CT scan, the doctors felt that he must be hospitalised.

Popular comedian from the south film industry, Prudhviraj got hospitalised after falling sick with fever. The actor released a video from hospital stating that he hopes to get well soon. The actor reportedly states that he hopes to get better with the blessing of God and his fans. The actor reportedly states that his COVID 19 tests turned out to be negative. But, after his CT scan, the doctors felt that he must be hospitalised.

The Telugu actor cum comedian will reportedly have to stay under quarantine for 15 days and undergo treatment. The comedian enjoys a massive fan following among the film audiences. The southern comedian shot to fame for his '30 Years Industry' dialogue and the fans really adore him. Now, with the latest video of the south comedian, the fans and his followers are praying for his speedy recovery.

As per news reports, the southern comedian Prudhviraj suffered from terrible sickness and fever and is reportedly undergoing treatment for the same. The fans are praying for the actor's recovery. The video shared by the comedian shows that he is hoping to get well soon. The news reports state that the comedian will be under quarantine for 15 days till the treatments goes on.

