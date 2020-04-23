Comedian Srinivas Reddy says he won’t return to direction for THIS reason; Find Out

The media reports suggest that the comedian feels that he did not make the right call by directing and producing the film, Bhagyanagara Veedullo Gamattu.

The well-known comedian from the south film industry Srinivas Reddy revealed that he has no plans of returning to direction. The actor says that when he tried his hand at directing, he got mixed responses from audiences and his folks from the industry. The film Reddy directed was titled, Bhagyanagara Veedullo Gamattu. This film failed to create any magic on the big screen. The box office collections of the south film, Bhagyanagara Veedullo Gamattu were not up to the mark. News reports suggest that Srinivas Reddy had produced the film as well, hence the poor box office collections were a severe setback for him.

The media reports suggest that the comedian feels that he did not make the right call by directing and producing the film. Srinivas Reddy had reportedly roped in good actors for the film but still the film, Bhagyanagara Veedullo Gamattu failed at the box office, and the fans too did not appreciate the film in any way. Srinivas Reddy goes on to reveal how he had a film in his kitty where he was meant to play the lead part.

But, the film did not kick start at the time it was supposed to. This resulted in the comedian sitting at home without any other project in hand for almost three months. Reddy says that this was the time when he chose to work on the script of Bhagyanagara Veedullo Gamattu. But now as per reports, Srinivas Reddy is not planning to return to direct any film in the near future.

