Comedian Vadivelu wins battle against COVID 19: Discharged from hospital post recovery

Actor and comedian Vadivelu who was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago has now been discharged from the hospital after making a full recovery. As per the hospital bulletin, Vadivelu's stay in the hospital was good and uneventful, with no setbacks. Now, the actor has been advised to take a rest at home.

The actor visited London for the pre-production work of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. He was accompanied by film director Suraj and composer Santhosh Narayanan. After they returned, Vadivelu was found infected with the virus. Later, director Suraj also tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital. Several celebs have reported being infected recently too. All are undergoing treatment and are in quarantine for now.

Naai Sekar Returns will mark Vadivelu’s comeback. The project has been written and directed by filmmaker Suraj. Bankrolled by Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Production, the film also stars Priya Bhavani in the lead. While Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for this movie, the shooting for the film is likely to commence in a few months. We'll update you with the latest details regarding Naai Sekar Returns.