Vadivel Balaji passes away due to heart attack; Fans pour in condolence messages

Vadivel Balaji, who is known for his witty humour and the way he perfectly mimics actor Vadivelu, passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack.

Popular television actor Vadivel Balaji, who is well known for his mimicry passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack. The actor is known for replicating the body language of the famous comedian Vadivelu. The 45-year-old comedian, who is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, passed away in Chennai government hospital. According to media reports, the actor was getting treated at a private hospital.

He apparently was paralyzed after having a heart attack. He was getting treated in the same hospital for about 15 days. But his family shifted him to a government hospital this morning after not being able to pay the hospital bills. After being shifted to the Government hospital in the morning, Vadivel Balaji passed away. Vadivel Balaji first shot to his fame through Vijay Tv’s Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru and was a part of Vijay TV’s comedy team.

Other than his TV appearances, he has performed in movies too, with roles similar to that of Vadivelu’s. It is to be noted that actor Vadivelu himself had once lauded Balaji for imitating him perfectly. The news was revealed by actor Bala Saravanan on his Twitter space. As soon as it came up online, his fans started paying tributes and sending condolence messages to Balaji’s family. Following a series of deaths in the South entertainment industry, this one has come as yet another shocker.

Credits :The Times Of Times

