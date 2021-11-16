COMMENT: Mahesh Babu or Prabhas; Who according to you is a box office king?

Some cinematic gems from Tollywood such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan among others have managed to garner accolades with their powerful on-screen presence. Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry. The admiration, love and appreciation he has received over the years is unfathomable.

Mahesh Babu has scored big success over the years and there is no stopping. The Maharshi actor is undoubtedly the undisputed king of the box office. To name a few, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bharat Ane Nenu, Pokiri are the best examples of his exemplary performance. However, the best part about him is that he has learnt from failure and has turned out to be a better and bigger actor. Apart from his stardom, be it at home, on-sets or around fans, Mahesh Babu has been known as the most grounded actor in the industry. Even after a 20-year-long career, Mahesh Babu, the father of two has maintained his 'non-controversial image.'

Up next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is releasing on April 1, 2022, is expected to take the box office by storm. Releasing only in Telugu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The much-awaited action-entertainer has set high expectations among moviegoers since its inception.

Another actor who has got all eyes on him is none other than Baahubali's Prabhas. The only actor who is busy with multiple biggies. To note, all are Pan-India projects. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion has been the game-changing franchise for his career. Since then, there has been no stopping. His charming personality, grounded nature has definitely helped him to bring him a long way.

The Rebel Star has big-budget film Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny among others. He is set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in an untitled project.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde is creating immense buzz and is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.

Both Mahesh Babu and Prabhas have earned immense fan following even internationally. 2022 will revamp the box office numbers.

