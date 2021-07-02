COMMENT: Vijay Deverakonda or Yash; Who do you think rocks the man bun look?

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, it is KGF star Yash who can pull off such a stylish yet gutsy look with confidence.

A lot of actors in the Bollywood and South Indian film industries are patiently growing out their hair to play a particular role or just stepping into a trend. From , to Vijay Deverakonda and Kartik Aaryan, the actors are seen sporting a man bun look. Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is seen sporting a man bun look for a very long time for his role in the upcoming Pan-India film, Liger. The actor is known for setting the fashion bar high and he proves it yet again with his look in long tresses.

VD is among a few actors who can pull off any look with ease and confidence. Be it wearing a purple suit or stepping out in a quirky print co-ord set, VD has always managed to grab attention over his style statement. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted recently post his workout session and he treated us with his stylish look in long tresses tied in a bun. Check it out.

Besides Vijay, it is KGF star Yash who can pull off such a stylish yet gutsy look with confidence. The latest photo of Yash sporting a man bun look has surfaced on social media. One can see, Yash is sporting a jazzy shirt with mundu, and pulling off such a traditional look with long tresses and a heavy beard is not everyone's cup of tea, clearly.

Who according to you has managed to pull off long tresses look? Our vote goes to both! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below

