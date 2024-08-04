Complaint filed against Major Ravi for wearing his military uniform while visiting landslide-affected areas in Wayanad

A complaint has been filed against Major Ravi, a movie director and former army officer, for wearing his military uniform while visiting the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala. The complaint alleges that this act violates military regulations, which prohibit the use of military uniforms for non-official purposes or in contexts that could be seen as exploiting military status for personal gain or publicity.

Major Ravi, who is known for his work in the film industry, was present in Wayanad to assess the situation following devastating landslides that have resulted in significant loss of life and property. The complaint was lodged by a local resident, citing concerns that his appearance in uniform could mislead the public regarding the official military presence in the area and may undermine the dignity of the armed forces, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal, who holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, also visited the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad, Kerala on August 3. Accompanied by Major Ravi, Mohanlal aimed to assess the damage and offer support to the victims of the disaster that occurred on July 30, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.

During his visit, Mohanlal, dressed in his military uniform, pledged Rs. 3 crore through his NGO, the Vishwashanthi Foundation, for rehabilitation efforts in the region. He expressed deep concern over the devastation, stating that the scale of destruction could only be understood through first-hand observation. Mohanlal highlighted the commendable work done by the army and various rescue organizations, acknowledging their efforts in the challenging circumstances.

Major Ravi, who accompanied Mohanlal, also committed to the reconstruction of a local school that was severely damaged in the landslides. However, the visit was not without controversy as Major Ravi also faced criticism for taking a selfie during the visit, which some netizens deemed inappropriate given the tragic context of the situation.

