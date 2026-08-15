Comrade Kalyan Release Date: Sree Vishnu starrer action comedy to hit big screens on October 9, 2026

Comrade Kalyan, starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role, is an upcoming action comedy directed by Janakiram Marella. In an official update, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Comrade Kalyan Release Date

Taking to their social media handle, the makers wrote, “This Independence Day, announcing the release date of the Ultimate Fun Entertainer. Comrade is coming… not to start a revolution, but to start a LAUGH RIOT!”

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Here’s the post

Produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under the Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP banner and presented by Kona Venkat Film Corporation, the film is set to hit the big screens during Dussehra 2026.

With Mahima Nambiar playing the co-lead, Satya and Mukku Avinash will appear in pivotal roles. Moreover, Vijay Bulganin has composed the musical tracks and background score.

Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar’s work front

Sree Vishnu was last seen in a lead role in the film Mrithyunjay. The film follows Jay, an ambitious employee at Swecha Newspaper, whose job is to secure obituary advertisements for the company. Jay excels at his role, but his goal is to earn a place in the official department. However, he is denied the position due to his lack of experience and skills.

One day, while Jay is on the job of securing an obituary advertisement, he notices something unusual about a death. He begins searching for answers, and his search eventually leads him to a formidable force.

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Apart from Sree Vishnu in the lead role, the film also stars Reba Monica John, Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Raccha Ravi, Ayyappa, Sijju, Aishwarya, Balaaditya, Krishna Koushik, and others in key roles.

Moreover, the actor also appeared in an extended cameo role in the Tharun Bhascker-led comedy-drama film Gaayapadda Simham. Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film features Faria Abdullah, JD Chakravarthy, Maanasa Choudhary, Kasyap Sreenivas, Vishnu Oi, Harsha Vardhan, and others in key roles, with Sree Vishnu playing the role of Bhairav Das.

On the other hand, Mahima Nambiar will next appear in the Soori starrer Mandaadi , which is slated to release on September 10, 2026.

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