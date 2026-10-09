Comrade Kalyan Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Sree Vishnu starrer comedy drama film

Comrade Kalyan, starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 9, 2026. Directed by Janakiram Marella, here’s what audiences have to say about the comedy drama.

Comrade Kalyan Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user rated Comrade Kalyan 2.75/5, noting that the comedy and one-liners delivered by Sree Vishnu, Satya, and Sudharshan worked throughout the film. They felt the first half was good, while the second half was just okay, describing it as a time-pass watch.

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Another netizen shared that they thoroughly enjoyed the film, praising Satya as its biggest highlight for his comedy and expressions. They even suggested that he outshone Sree Vishnu in several scenes while also highlighting the latter’s signature dialogue delivery.

A third viewer described the film as fun but forgettable, appreciating the comic performances of Sree Vishnu , Satya, and Vennela Kishore. However, they criticised the weak storyline and outdated treatment, adding that the film offered nothing particularly new and would be better suited for an OTT watch despite a few entertaining sequences.

Meanwhile, another user praised Satya’s performance as Dubai Babu, particularly his broken-English dialogues. They also appreciated the comedy between Sree Vishnu and Satya, calling the film a complete entertainer worth watching in theatres.

Here are the reactions:

More about Comrade Kalyan

Set in 1992 along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, Comrade Kalyan follows Kalyan, a struggling theatre operator who screens revolutionary films to keep his business afloat. He falls in love with Sitara, whose family is burdened by a Rs 5 lakh debt and pressured by a ruthless moneylender, Biswas, to marry him.

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Desperate to arrange the money, Kalyan and his friend Dubai Babu devise a plan to pose as a wanted rebel and claim the government’s rehabilitation reward. However, a series of misunderstandings leads both the authorities and actual rebels to mistake Kalyan for a notorious leader, earning him the identity of Comrade Kalyan.

Caught between a determined officer, George Kutty, and a rebellious group, Kalyan finds himself embroiled in a dangerous chain of events involving the disappearance of a prominent leader. He must now rely on his wit to navigate the chaos and win Sitara’s hand in marriage.

Apart from Sree Vishnu, the film features Mahima Nambiar, Satya, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, and others in key roles.

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