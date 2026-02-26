‘Comrades for life’: Fans can’t keep calm as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share first pics from their dreamy wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally exchanged vows in a dreamy destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajashthan. The couple shared the first pics of the traditional marriage ceremony which looks nothing less than a royal wedding. Ever since their pictures surfaced on the internet, fans let their heart out and started pouring love and blessings over the newlywed couple. Here's how Twitteratis reacted to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding.

A social media user commented, "This one looks like straight from a KING wedding. Best Best Marriage Pictures." Another one remarked, "The moment we’ve all been waiting for! After years of rumors and "just friends," seeing Vijay and Rashmika like this feels like a core memory unlocked. My ViRash heart is full!"

A third fan wrote, "Finally the moment everyone’s been waiting for! So happy to see Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda looking absolutely magical together. Love, laughter, and forever starts now." One more fan commented, "OMG this was the unexpected photo dump on instagram by both of them . I couldn't believe one of my ships got married and are so in LOVE . Congratulations Lovlies and Wishing You A Happy Married Life Cutus." Another one remarked, "My Comradess".

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and then they teamed up for Dear Comrade (2019). The much loved on-screen pair rumoredly developed feelings for each other while shooting for these two movies. Though they never admitted their relationship, speculations around their wedding started floating after their private engagement ceremony in October 2025.

Reportedly, their wedding was attended by close friends from the film fraternity- Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, who have directed the duo in the past. Actress Ashika Ranganath and Eesha Rebba, as well as stylist Shravya Varma, were also seen at the wedding.

