Con City OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Das, Anna Ben’s comedy film online

Con City, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead roles, was released in theaters on June 26, 2026. Directed by Harish Durairaj, the comedy film is now set to begin streaming online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Con City

Con City will begin streaming on Netflix from July 24, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the streaming platform on social media with the caption, "Vango vango con city ungalai scam oda vara vaikrom." (Come, come to Con City; we'll make sure you get scammed.)

Here’s the post:

Apart from Tamil, the film will also be available to stream in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official trailer and plot of Con City

Con City follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, who pose as an ordinary middle-class family while running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. Along with caring for a differently abled boy named Jeeva, the group quietly hides from a troubled past.

Their carefully built life is shattered when Jeeva is kidnapped by an official seeking revenge. As the search unfolds, long-buried secrets come to light, revealing that each member of the family is on the run from Chennai due to financial hardship.

Forced to confront their past, the unlikely team reunites for one final, elaborate scam to rescue Jeeva and protect the life they have built together, leading to a series of thrilling and comedic twists.

Cast and crew of Con City

Con City stars Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Sakshi Vaidya, Nanda Gopal, VTV Ganesh, Dheepa Ramanujam, Radha Ravi, Aruldoss, Shaji Chen, Thambi Ramaiah, Ramesh Thilak, Baradwaj Rangan, and others in pivotal roles.

Written, produced, and directed by Harish Durairaj, the film features music composed by Sean Roldan. Aravind Viswanathan handled the cinematography, while Arul Moses served as the editor. Upon its theatrical release, the film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Arjun Das and Anna Ben’s work front

Arjun Das has the romantic drama Once More in his lineup, although its release date has yet to be announced. He is also set to appear in the series #Love.

Meanwhile, Anna Ben is expected to star in the upcoming film Coimbatore Mappillai.

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