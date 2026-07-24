Con City Review: Arjun Das offers neat comedy with a chain of chaos but turns stale and uneven with narration

Con City, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead roles, was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. The film is now streaming on Netflix. If you're planning to watch it online this week, here's Pinkvilla's review.

The Plot

Con City follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, who pose as an ordinary middle-class family while running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. Alongside caring for a differently abled boy named Jeeva, the group quietly hides from a troubled past.

Their carefully built life is turned upside down when Jeeva is kidnapped by an official seeking revenge. As the search unfolds, long-buried secrets come to light, revealing that each member of the family is on the run from Chennai due to financial hardship.

Forced to confront their past, the unlikely team reunites for one final, elaborate scam to rescue Jeeva and protect the life they have built together, leading to a series of thrilling and comedic twists.

What works in Con City

Con City stands out as a lighthearted comedy set against the backdrop of crime. While most thrillers rely heavily on violence and dark themes, the film adopts a cleaner, more accessible approach, making it an entertaining watch.

The film's biggest strength lies in its writing and well-developed characters, which create a unique bond among the four central protagonists. By bringing together desperate individuals from completely different backgrounds to form a makeshift family, the story builds an emotional core that doesn't rely on melodrama. Instead, it is shaped through subtle, everyday moments of care and solidarity that make the characters relatable.

The humor is another highlight, driven by natural situational comedy rather than loud or forced punchlines.

On the technical front, the film feels polished and contemporary. Sean Roldan's vibrant and playful background score enhances the comedic moments and injects energy into the screenplay. Combined with slick cinematography and dynamic camera work, the film maintains a bright and breezy visual style throughout.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Con City

While Con City succeeds as a lighthearted entertainer, it falters in several areas. For a film centred on con artists, the scams and heists lack ingenuity and strategic depth.

Instead of executing clever, well-planned cons, the characters often rely on luck, convenient coincidences, and their targets' gullibility. Major conflicts are resolved too easily, reducing both the tension and the overall impact of the narrative.

With a runtime of over two and a half hours, the film also suffers from pacing issues. Although the first half spends time establishing the characters and their backstories, the middle portion feels stretched. The screenplay frequently detours into repetitive sequences that contribute little to the main story.

Despite assembling a strong ensemble cast, the script does not provide equal importance to all of its characters.

As the film approaches its climax, the writing loses momentum. Director Harish Durairaj attempts to compensate with stylish slow-motion shots and rapid transitions, but these visual flourishes cannot fully overcome the narrative shortcomings.

The Performances

Arjun Das delivers one of his most refreshing performances in Con City, stepping away from the intense roles he is often associated with. His portrayal combines vulnerability, charm, and effective comedic timing, demonstrating his versatility beyond action-oriented characters.

Yogi Babu adds significant value with his humour, while Anna Ben feels underutilised despite playing the female lead, with her character taking a backseat to the protagonist.

The Verdict

Con City is a decent entertainer that blends humour with crime-driven chaos. Despite its flaws, it offers enough enjoyable moments to make it a worthwhile one-time watch on OTT.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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