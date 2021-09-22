CONFIRMED: Thala Ajith starrer Valimai gets a festive release for Pongal 2022

Thala Ajith's upcoming Tamil film Valimai is one of the most awaited films. While the shoot of the film was wrapped up last month, ardent fans of Thala have been requesting for release date update for a long time. Now, finally, the time has come, yes, the release date of Valimai is out. The film is set to release for Pongal 2022.

Producer Boney Kapoor took to social media and announced this big news, which has filled fans with joy. The producer tweeted, Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022." Yet again Valimai is trending, which is not a new thing but with a new hashtag #ValimaiPongal and #ValimaiForPongal.

Ajith wrapped up the entire shoot of Valimai in Russia last month. In the last schedule, he shot for a high-octane stunt sequence. After wrapping up the shoot, Ajith explored the country with a bike trip across Russia. He is also planning to go on a world tour on his bike.

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai. The film also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of the antagonist. Yogi Babu, Sumitra and Pugazh will be seen in supporting roles.

Valimai is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer of the film.