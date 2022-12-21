Connect Movie Review: Despite technical superiority, this Nayanthara starrer lacks stirring content

A beach-time holiday with the family. A feel-good melody. Serene pre-Covid days when Indians were yet to come to terms with the logic of lockdown. Occasionally buzzing video calls between family members. Music dreams in the heart. Everything looks sorted for Susanna, as she calmly marvels at her fortune. Then, suddenly, everything gets shattered in a snap. Emotions burst forth. The narration jump-starts. No screen time is wasted spoon-feeding the audience. The semi-dark frames invite the viewer into the world of 'Connect'. The frantic activity in the hospital is conveyed literally in a few frames.

How it all begins

Anna (Haniya Nafisa) is a pre-teen daughter of Susan (Nayanthara) and Dr. Joseph Benoy (Vinay Rai). When the pandemic strikes, the good Doctor rises to the occasion and puts himself on the line, empathetically tending to patients with Covid-19. As tragedy strikes, Anna undergoes immense suffering, something the audience is allowed to feel without being told in the form of scenes.

This is also one of the few Indian horror films that build on the phenomenon of the Ouija board, a board with the alphabet and other signs on it. Britannica says that some people believe it can be used to communicate with the spirits of dead people. Then there is a reference to 'seance', a "meeting at which people attempt to make contact with the dead, especially through the agency of a medium."

Technically skillful

The sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan shows inventiveness. Even Manikantan Krishnamachary's cinematography doesn't make us expect run-of-the-mill sinister elements at every turn. Prithvi Chandrasekhar's background score is not derivative.

Not routine in a number of ways

The staging and the tone of the film keep the audience from expecting eerie sounds, bizarre visual effects, and graphics associated with the genre.

Anna plays hide-and-seek with the audience. Because of the way her hair is made up, we don't get a full view of her face. Since the characters communicate via video calls (the story is set during the stringent 21-day lockdown period in the Summer of 2020), what is not shown also adds to a sense of mystery.