Connect teaser OUT: Nayanthara starrer to send shivers down your spine

As Lady Superstar Nayanthara celebrates her 38th birthday today on 18th November, marking the occasion, the makers of her forthcoming horror thriller Connect have unveiled the teaser of the suspense drama. Helmed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, Connect will star Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai and Haniya Nafis in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's production banner Rowdy Pictures, Connect marks Anupam Kher's return to Tamil films. Nayanthara has collaborated with director Ashwin Saravanan for the second time after the 2015 horror thriller Maya.

Aside from Connect, Nayanthara will also star in the much-awaited laughter ride Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumar. The project will be directed by Alphonse Putheran, wo is returning to direction after 7 years. Furthermore, she is currently shooting for her Bollywood debut film Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee, the film will feature Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist. She also ‘Iraivan’ and Lady Superstar 75’ in the making at the moment.