Connect trailer out: Nayanthara is set to give you sleepless nights with this spine-chilling horror thriller

The highly anticipated official trailer of Connect , the upcoming horror thriller that features Nayanthara in the lead role, is finally out. The trailer was released on the official YouTube channel of Rowdy Pictures at 12 AM, today (December 9, Friday). The much-awaited project, which is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan , is slated to be released on December 22, this year. Interestingly, Connect is set to emerge as the first-ever Tamil film to hit the theatres without an interval block.

The promising official trailer of Connect depicts the happy life of a nuclear family, that consists of a couple played by Nayanthara and Vinay Rai, their teenage daughter, and the aging father. Their supposedly 'normal' life changes upside down after the lockdown begins, with a sudden change in their daughter's behaviour. In the trailer, Nayanthara's character Susan is seen trying to figure out the reason behind the constant disturbance that happens during her work calls, which leads to her discovery regarding her daughter. Later, Susan is seen trying to handle the situation and save her daughter with the help of her father and an exorcist, as her husband, who is a doctor, is away from home for Covid duties.

The effective visualisation by cinematographer Manikantan Krishnamachary, and the captivating background score by music composer Prithvi Chandrasekhar have made the Connect trailer an immersive experience. From the trailer, it is evident that the much-awaited project will redefine how horror thriller are conceived in the Tamil film industry.

