Controversial movie Draupadi release date REVEALED; Check it out

Media reports suggest that the film Draubati will hit the screens on February 14.

If media reports are to be believed, Kollywood film Draubati, which has been receiving all attention ever since its trailer release, will be released on February 14, which happens to be Valentine's day. Directed by G Mohan, tt stars Rishi Richard and Sheela in lead roles. Actor Karunas is also playing a major role in the film. The movie talks about how men from ‘lower caste groups’ woo ‘upper caste women’ just to change their castes.

The trailer shows a young woman who seems to have eloped with a man pleading with him not to record a video of her's, which strikes a cord of the infamous Pollachi rape case. One cannot help but notice the scene’s similarities with the 2013 honour killing of Ilavarasan, a Dalit youth. He was in a relationship with Divya, a woman from a caste Hindu family. The trailer then shows the corpse of a man near the railway tracks, which portrays the exact situation of how Ilavarasan was found dead on the railway tracks. The trailer, which made bad casteism remarks, received attention immediately after it was released.

It looks like the film suggests that men who marry out of cast, and when they marry a girl from a caste Hindu family, it is only to bring those women to their caste. Just like the love jihad conspiracy, this film also shows women who marry their boyfriends, eventually realise the truth only after they start their lives. In the trailer’s credits on YouTube, the film was crowd-funded with the help of GM Film Corporation.

