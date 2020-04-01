THIS conversation between Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren about ‘Saroja Saman Nikalo’ will tickle your funny bone

Taking to Twitter, Premgi Amaren and director Venkat Prabhu had a funny conversation on the microblogging website about the famous 'Saroja Samanikalo'.

To the fans of Kollywood, the relationship between Venkat Prabhu and the famous dialogue ‘Saroja Saman Nikalo’ would be well known. Yesterday, director Shankar’s Mudhalvan was telecasted on a TV channel. Sharing a scene from the film, Premgi Amaren wrote on Twitter, “It’s sushma samanikalo not Saroja samanikalo”. Retweeting the video, director Venkat Prabhu stated that he heard it as Saroja and not Sushma. This conversation received the attention of movie buffs and they shared it wildly.

Directed by Shankar, Mudhalvan had Arjun, Raghuvaran, and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The political drama was received well by the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Premgi Amaren will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu, which has STR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The film also has SA Chandrasekar, Gangai Amaren, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany in key roles. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Seri sushma ennaku Saroja nu appo ketruchu!! Ippo enna pandradhu!! But vidhai shankar saar pottadhu :))) https://t.co/jDUKaKCBk6 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 31, 2020

Premgi will also be seen in director Suresh Sangaiah’s second film. Premgi Amaren will play the male lead in the film. The yet-to-be-named rural comedy film is being produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, under the banners Super Talkies and Touchwood Studios. Bigg Boss sensation and actor Reshma Pasupuleti will be seen in a key role in the film. Sometimes back, photos of Premgi in a rural avatar surfaced online and in the photos, Reshma was seen along with him.

