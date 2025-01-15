Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj is wowed by Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 teaser; labels the collab ‘Blast-O-Blast’

Superstar Rajinikanth is making his way back to the big screen once again with his iconic character “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian from Jailer. The announcement teaser for Jailer 2 recently took the internet by storm, exciting many fans, including Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh expressed his amazement at the teaser and praised the collaboration of Anirudh and Nelson with the superstar. Sharing his thoughts, the filmmaker wrote, “Wowwww!! #Jailer2. Thalaivar + Ani + Nelsa = Blast-O-Blast!!!”

See the official post by Lokesh Kanagaraj here:

The announcement teaser of Jailer 2 has been making quite the buzz after being released on January 15, 2025. The 4-minute-long promo featured Anirudh and Nelson having their usual banter about work with Rajinikanth stepping in and returning in his deadly avatar.

Check out the Jailer 2 announcement teaser:

Jailer 2 is set to serve as the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster movie Jailer, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the original film told the gripping tale of a former jail warden whose life takes a dramatic turn when his righteous police officer son goes missing.

Presuming his son to be dead, the protagonist embarks on a relentless hunting spree, vanquishing anyone connected to his son's presumed death. This ultimately leads him to a confrontation with an eccentric idol smuggler, setting up the rest of the movie's intense narrative.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, Jailer also featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many others in prominent roles. Additionally, the film included cameo appearances by renowned actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar, adding to its star power.

As for the superstar’s current projects, Rajinikanth is working on his next film, Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , this action-packed film features an impressive cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

