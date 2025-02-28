Coolie FIRST review: 'Will definitely collect 1000 crore,' says Sundeep Kishan after watching Rajinikanth's flick

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has been gaining significant attention due to its star cast. While there were rumors that Sundeep Kishan was also part of the ensemble, he made it clear that he was not. However, what grabbed users' attention was his review of the action thriller film.

Social media has been abuzz since morning with reports that Sundeep Kishan mentioned in a recent interview that, although he is not part of Coolie, he visited the film's set to witness Rajinikanth's star power. He also watched the movie and believes it will definitely shatter records at the box office.

He said, "I am not part of Coolie; I just came to Coolie sets as Lokesh is my friend & to witness Superstar Rajinikanth. I watched 45 minutes of the film. It will definitely collect 1000 crore."

Take a look at the post below:

At the Dish TV Watcho Storytellers Conclave, Sundeep Kishan confirmed that he is not part of Coolie. He shared that Lokesh Kanagaraj is a close friend, and they inform each other about significant moments in their lives. Despite this, they do not discuss such matters frequently.

Sundeep also recalled a special moment with Rajinikanth. He revealed that the superstar wanted to meet him, and he was invited. During their meeting, they spoke about his work, and he received Rajinikanth’s blessings. He described it as an unforgettable experience.

Speaking about his favorite stars, Sundeep shared an interesting habit. He said he does not meet his idols until they recognize him. As an example, he mentioned not meeting Aziz sir or Shafiq sir until they knew about him. However, meeting Rajinikanth was an exception and a truly special moment.

Coolie boasts an impressive cast, including Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, and Shruti Haasan. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Aamir Khan may have a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, the film is likely to hit the big screens in August 2025.