Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj dismisses rumors of Rajinikanth starrer being shelved; shares PHOTO of look test

Right from the time it was announced, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Coolie has been one of the most talked about films from the Tamil film industry. However, quite recently, it was rumored that the film has been shelved.

In the latest update, the filmmaker has taken to social media to put an end to the speculations, and he did so in an interesting manner. Lokesh Kanagaraj turned to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo with Rajinikanth from the look test of the film. Further, he also revealed that the film is set to go on floors from July. The Leo helmer shared the pic with the caption:

“Look test for #Coolie; On floors from July”

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares photo of Rajinikanth’s look test for Coolie

Rumors of Coolie being shelved

Recently, there was a strong buzz making rounds that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next with Rajinikanth has been shelved. It is understood that it was because the filmmaker removed the tag Coolie from his social media handle, right before the film’s shoot was set to commence, which gave way to the rumor.

Check out the post below:

However, it was later pointed out that the Kaithi director refrains from adding names of films in his social media bio until the film’s censorship is completed. Further, it was also highlighted that similar rumors had arisen before the filming of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous venture, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

With an official confirmation from the filmmaker, it can be said for sure now that the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has not been shelved.

What we know about Coolie so far

Coolie marks the fifth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his first collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth. The filmmaker revealed earlier this year that he plans to show the Petta actor in a negative shade in the upcoming venture. He also revealed that Coolie is a standalone film, and is not a part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

In April this year, the makers released a short teaser for the film, where they also revealed the film’s title. The monochrome teaser, as expected, went viral. Recently, it was revealed that veteran actor Sathyaraj is a part of the project, marking a reunion with Rajinikanth after close to four decades.

Coolie has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for the film. Renowned DOP Girish Gangadharan, who has previously worked with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the 2022 film Vikram, has been roped in to crank the camera for the film, while Philomin Raj takes care of the editing. Further, the stunt duo Anbariv are a part of the project as well.

