Coolie: Pooja Hegde pulls off a bold new avatar in her FIRST LOOK as she joins the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is one of the most anticipated projects at the moment. The action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has now introduced the newest addition to their cast, which is none other than Pooja Hegde.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sun Pictures dropped the first scintillating glimpse of actress Pooja Hegde unveiling her role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The diva looked stunning in a glittery red gown, exuding all things elegant and beautiful.

Check out the post here:

Well, as per earlier reports, Pooja Hegde will supposedly enter the star cast of Coolie as a special addition in a dance number opposite Rajinikanth. The actress would be shaking a leg with the superstar for the first time.

With her look revealed by the makers, it would be interesting to see the spectacle she would bring on-screen with the performance, against a musical track set by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coming to the cast of Coolie, it has some stellar names besides Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra and others in key roles.

In other news, based on an exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also supposed to make a special cameo in the Rajinikanth starrer, and the duo will be sharing the screen after many years.

Talking about the release date of the movie, while an official date is yet to be announced by the makers, it is speculated that the action thriller might hit the big screens sometime around August 2025.

However, the first teaser glimpse of Coolie is on the other hand, rumored to be released in March 2025, coinciding with the director’s birthday.