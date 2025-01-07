Coolie: Rajinikanth shares a BIG update on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj as he heads to Bangkok

Rajinikanth’s 2024 releases, with Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan, received average to mixed reviews at the box office. While Thalaiva’s unparalleled charm did not fail to impress the audience, there was an inherent lay back on the screenplays, which apparently disappointed fans. And now, all eyes are on his next anticipated release, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

For quite some time now, there has been stiff speculation surrounding the anticipated release date of Rajinikanth’s next film. There has been strong conjecture about a possible date of May 1, 2025.

Amid it all, the actor was recently spotted at the Chennai airport as he headed off to Bangkok to complete the schedule of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

However, when the paparazzi asked him for an update on Coolie, he responded, “70% of the shooting is wrapped up. The current schedule is planned from January 13 to January 28.”

Check out his response here:

Coming back to the film, Coolie would mark Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with such a talented filmmaker like Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has on multiple occasions tagged himself as a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan.

Nonetheless, in one of his previous statements to the media at an event, he revealed taking Coolie as a challenge and highlighted, “I just want to show what a hardcore Kamal Haasan fan can do with a Rajinikanth film.”

Advertisement

Besides Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and others in pivotal roles.

In fact, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also said to be a part of the film, via a special cameo role, details of which are yet to be disclosed.

Other than that, Rajinikanth has also stayed in the buzz pertaining to some of his other upcoming films in the pipeline, such as Jailer 2.

ALSO READ: Game Changer: 2 fans die in a road accident after pre-release event; Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju REACT