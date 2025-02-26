Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer teases Pooja Hegde joining cast? Here’s when character update will be revealed

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently involved in the filming of his film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With a confirmed date of the movie’s release yet to be made, the makers have teased a new character addition with an intriguing poster.

Acknowledging the earlier reports, it seems likely that the newest cast addition to the film is likely to be actress Pooja Hegde. However, an official confirmation will only be made by the makers on February 27, 2025, at 11 am.

See the official update here:

Earlier, several claims were being made on how Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a special dance number in the Rajinikanth starrer flick. Now, it seems that the speculations are turning out to be true with the Deva actress shaking her legs to Anirudh Ravichander’s musical composition.

Moving ahead, the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. The movie, which has been in the making for some time, is touted to present the superstar in a negatively charged role.

The film features superstars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles as well. Apart from them, the ensemble cast also boasts talents like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Moreover, we at Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported how Bollywood star Aamir Khan would be making a cameo appearance in the movie, sharing the screen with Rajinikanth after several years.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, it is rumored that the Rajinikanth flick will be storming the theaters in August 2025.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the lead role for the film Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial featured the actor as an IPS officer. Furthermore, Rajinikanth would soon be returning to reprise his character Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is set to appear in Tamil films like Retro starring Surya and Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan in 2025.